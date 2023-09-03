77,268 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,884,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,951. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

