HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.20% of Lancaster Colony as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.85. 105,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,740. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $149.76 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.73.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

