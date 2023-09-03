Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 203.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 609,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,348. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 53.64%. The company had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

