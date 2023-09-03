Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

