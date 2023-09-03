HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 1,157,520 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,157,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Union by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,249,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 71,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 2,415,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,512,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

