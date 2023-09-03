HRT Financial LP Buys 27,240 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 237.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WST stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.69. The stock had a trading volume of 257,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,324. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.