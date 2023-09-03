HRT Financial LP Acquires 176,464 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2,136.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,464 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 958,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

