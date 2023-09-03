Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,261 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

