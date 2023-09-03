HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 206,542 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. 4,239,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

