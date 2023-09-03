Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.9 %

ALSN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. 599,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,162 shares of company stock worth $822,444. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

