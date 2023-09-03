Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,647 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FNF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.