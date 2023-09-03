Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.43 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

