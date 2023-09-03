Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,842 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Transocean worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Transocean by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Transocean by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of Transocean stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 19,484,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,727,277. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. Barclays increased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.