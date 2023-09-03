Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.