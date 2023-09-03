Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $39,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE FCX opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

