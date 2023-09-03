Aviva PLC Raises Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,830 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Paramount Global worth $18,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global Stock Down 9.5 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.