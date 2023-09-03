Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,380 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Ball worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ball Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

