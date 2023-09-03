Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 487 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,297,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,968. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MANH opened at $201.20 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $208.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day moving average is $173.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The company had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

