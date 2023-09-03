Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 197,280 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,293,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $196,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Mosaic stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

