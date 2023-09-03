Aviva PLC Sells 34,231 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,231 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

