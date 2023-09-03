HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,145 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

