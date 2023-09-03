Sei Investments Co. Acquires 106,864 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.68% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $42,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NYSE SITE opened at $172.66 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $3,226,035. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

