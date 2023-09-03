Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 27,814 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of Resources Connection worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,992,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 160,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 141.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 73.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3,631.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 237,970 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.67 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

