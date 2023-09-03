AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.7 %

AMETEK stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

