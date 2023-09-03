724 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $314.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,693 shares of company stock worth $4,558,687 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.