Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $511.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

