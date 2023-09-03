Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,770 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.51% of Saia worth $37,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 4,195.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.25.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $438.58 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

