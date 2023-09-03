Ethic Inc. Buys 1,979 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $216,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after buying an additional 6,523,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

