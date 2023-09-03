Sei Investments Co. Has $43.94 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 937,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,710 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 464.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 50,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,451.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 71,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,978,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

