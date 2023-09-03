Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.56 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Duluth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLTH

Duluth Price Performance

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Duluth has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Duluth had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 10,586.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 415,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Duluth by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.