Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of Amdocs worth $44,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

