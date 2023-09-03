Sei Investments Co. Acquires 256,969 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 154.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,969 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $40,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

NYSE FMX opened at $111.45 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.99.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

