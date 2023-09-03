EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 132,628 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $37,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

