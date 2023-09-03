Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,310 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Coterra Energy worth $37,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

