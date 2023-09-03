Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,935 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $39,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 366,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

STZ stock opened at $259.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

