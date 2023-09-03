Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC cut their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,413,473 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 444.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,049 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 88.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 928,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 231,147 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.