Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 33,392 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,392 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.