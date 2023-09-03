Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £27,156.96 and a PE ratio of -1.82.

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Company Profile

Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.

