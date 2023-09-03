First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,950,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $176,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

