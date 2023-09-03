Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.4 %

CMC stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.