Comparing Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) & Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Hire Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $17.20 billion 6.13 $3.41 billion $8.20 31.19 Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 18.94% 107.15% 6.46% Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Automatic Data Processing and Hire Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00 Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus price target of $248.23, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services. In addition, the company engages in building a network of staffing, IT, and HR consulting companies. Hire Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

