NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 28,767 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,767 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS IBMP opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

