NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,074 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

