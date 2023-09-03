Reviewing Evolv Technologies (EVLV) and The Competition

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 115 694 1734 92 2.68

This is a summary of current ratings for Evolv Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -9.29% -57.09% 2.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $75.82 million -$86.41 million -7.15 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.80 billion $82.06 million 33.67

Evolv Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolv Technologies competitors beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.