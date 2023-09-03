SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Financial Contrast

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 21.19% 22.39% 19.02% WisdomTree 39.37% 12.00% 4.24%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SEI Investments pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. WisdomTree is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings for SEI Investments and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 1 3 1 0 2.00 WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67

SEI Investments currently has a consensus price target of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. WisdomTree has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given WisdomTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Risk and Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and WisdomTree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.89 billion 4.35 $475.47 million $2.96 20.95 WisdomTree $313.49 million 3.52 $50.68 million $0.72 10.19

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SEI Investments beats WisdomTree on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

