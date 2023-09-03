SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Financial Contrast

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
69.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares SEI Investments and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SEI Investments
|21.19%
|22.39%
|19.02%
|WisdomTree
|39.37%
|12.00%
|4.24%
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for SEI Investments and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SEI Investments
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2.00
|WisdomTree
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
SEI Investments currently has a consensus price target of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. WisdomTree has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given WisdomTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than SEI Investments.
Risk and Volatility
SEI Investments has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares SEI Investments and WisdomTree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SEI Investments
|$1.89 billion
|4.35
|$475.47 million
|$2.96
|20.95
|WisdomTree
|$313.49 million
|3.52
|$50.68 million
|$0.72
|10.19
SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
SEI Investments beats WisdomTree on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SEI Investments
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.