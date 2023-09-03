Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,481 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.32% of Autohome worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Autohome by 75.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2,036.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $29.24 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. Autohome had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

