NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 227.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,239,000 after buying an additional 3,148,584 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $347,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,571,000 after buying an additional 482,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

