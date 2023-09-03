NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:UDEC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

