Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $94.28.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

