Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 398 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Balchem by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 697,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BCPC opened at $140.59 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

